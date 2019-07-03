UrduPoint.com
Production Units Of Two Bakeries Sealed In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:14 PM

Production units of two bakeries sealed in Faisalabad

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams have sealed production units of two bakeries and sweet shops on the charge of using rotten eggs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams have sealed production units of two bakeries and sweet shops on the charge of using rotten eggs.

A PFA spokesman said Wednesday the authority teams conducted surprise checking of bakeries and sweet shops and found that R&Y Confectionery and Jholay Lal Sweets and Bakers Ghulam Abad Town were using rotten eggs for baking food and sweet items while the cleanliness and sanitary condition was also poor in their production units.

Therefore, the teams sealed production units of both bakeries and further action was underway.

