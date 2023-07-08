Open Menu

Productive Discussion With Swiss FM On Trade, Investment: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2023 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said he had a productive discussion with Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis on expanding cooperation in trade and investment, climate change, disaster management, risk reduction, early warning, higher education and building tourism infrastructure.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Delighted to receive Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

We had productive discussions on expanding cooperation in trade & investment, climate change, disaster management, risk reduction and early warning, higher education & building tourism infrastructure.""I appreciate Switzerland's advocacy for climate-responsible sustainable development," he added.

