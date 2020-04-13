UrduPoint.com
Prof. Abdul Hameed Posted As Regional Director Colleges Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 09:48 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Professor Abdul Hameed Channar (BS-20) presently working as Director General Colleges Sindh is transferred and posted as Regional Director Colleges, Hydeabad with immediate effect and until futher orders.

According to notification issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh on Monday, Abdul Hameed Channar is posted as Regional Director, Colleges, Hyderabad with immediate effect. He is also assigned to look after the charge of the post of Director General Colleges Sindh, College Eduation Department Karachi till further orders.

