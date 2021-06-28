UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prof. Abdul Mannan Khurram Inducted As Member In PU Business Education Deptt's BoS

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

Prof. Abdul Mannan Khurram inducted as member in PU Business Education Deptt's BoS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof. Abdul Mannan Khurram has been inducted in the board of Studies of the Punjab University's business education Department as a member due to his marvellous services in the field.

A spokesperson for the Unique Institutions said here on Monday that besides the Business Education Department faculty, Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram was among the four educationistswho had been inducted as members of the Board of Studies of the department by PU ViceChancellor Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar.

Related Topics

Business Education Punjab

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 reco ..

9 minutes ago

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Clear receives primary membership of CCP12

54 minutes ago

Over 600,000 meals distributed in Kazakhstan, Taji ..

1 hour ago

Emirates expands IATA Travel Pass implementation, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Secur ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.