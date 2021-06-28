LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof. Abdul Mannan Khurram has been inducted in the board of Studies of the Punjab University's business education Department as a member due to his marvellous services in the field.

A spokesperson for the Unique Institutions said here on Monday that besides the Business Education Department faculty, Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram was among the four educationistswho had been inducted as members of the Board of Studies of the department by PU ViceChancellor Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar.