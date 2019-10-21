Prof. Ahmed al-draiweesh visits malakand university

Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) visited Malakand University and met with the Vice Chancellor Dr. Gul Zaman

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) Prof. Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) visited Malakand University and met with the Vice Chancellor Dr.

Gul Zaman.Issues pertaining to promotion of education and mutual interests were discussed.

Both the counterparts also discussed joint establishment of Islamic center and a grand Mosque.Professor Ahmed said that IIUI is always open for Malakand university faculty and students for exchange of experiences and cooperation.

He reiterated his resolve that IIUI will keep contributing to society by discussing the contemporary issues and bringing all the relevant experts and intellectuals on platform to find solutions.