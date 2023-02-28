UrduPoint.com

Prof Akiyuki Kawasaki Visits PCRWR To Carry Forward Joint Research On Water Sector Development

Published February 28, 2023

Prof Akiyuki Kawasaki visits PCRWR to carry forward joint research on water sector development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Professor Akiyuki Kawasaki from the University of Tokyo, Japan visited the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) to carry forward joint research and development endeavours between Islamabad and Tokyo on water sector development.

He explained that a team of researchers under his supervision is carrying out research work on the causes of devastating floods-2022 in Pakistan for rapid rehabilitation of affected communities and their livelihoods, said a statement issued here Tuesday.

Secretary, PCRWR Dr. Hifza Rasheed welcomed the guest and gave a detailed presentation on key functions, major achievements, and ongoing research & development activities with a particular focus on integrated water resources management and adverse impacts of global climate change faced by Pakistan in the shape of flash floods-2022.

She explained that Pakistan has suffered accumulated flood-2022 losses of $ 30 billion.

Prof. Akiyuki Kawasaki appreciated the relief activities and various interventions of PCRWR for flood-affected communities across Pakistan. He explained that the main purpose of the visit is to contribute to the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas of Pakistan to enhance climate resilience in the flood-affected communities without compromising the sustainable development goals.

