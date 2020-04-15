UrduPoint.com
Prof Al-freed Zafar Nominated Member Scientific Task Force On Corona

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 07:17 PM

Prof Al-freed Zafar nominated member Scientific Task Force on Corona

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has set up a high-level scientific task force comprising doctors and public health experts for specialist suggestions and recommendations for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has set up a high-level scientific task force comprising doctors and public health experts for specialist suggestions and recommendations for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute, Amir Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfreed Zafar has been nominated its member.

The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has issueda formal notification in this regard.

