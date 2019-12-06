Prof. Arfana Mallah elected as president of Sindh University Teachers Association

Professor Arfana Mallah, head of the Sufi Progressive Alliance, was elected as president of Sindh University Teachers Association

Election of Sindh University Teachers Association (SUTA) was held on Thursday in which Sufi Progressive Alliance won all the seats of the office bearers with thumping majority against the Reformist Alliance.

According to the result, professor Arfana Mallah got 382 while her rival Intizar Lashari of the Reformist Alliance obtained only 125 votes.

For vice president, Sufi Progressive penal's Abdul Rehman Nagraj got 272 votes while the Reformist penal's Mehar Ali Qazi got 165 votes.

For the post of secretary, Dr. Naik Muhammad Shaikh of Sufi Progressive penal won the slot by getting 333 votes against Ayaz Keerio of the Reformist penal who got only 187 votes.

Muhammad Aqeel Bhutto of the Sufi Progressive penal was elected as Joint Secretary by obtaining 307 votes against the Reformist penal's candidate Qamaruddin Khokhar who got 201 votes.

For the slot of treasurer, Dr. Shahid Shaikh of the Sufi Progressive penal won the election by getting 278 votes against Dr. Shah Murad Chandio of the Reformist penal, who obtained 237 votes.

According to the election result, the Sufi Progressive penal has won 32 seats out of total 40 seats of office bearers and members of the executive committee of Sindh University Teachers Association.