Prof. Asghar Zaidi, Teachers Visit Mazar-e-Iqbal

November 09, 2022

Vice Chancellor of Punjab University (PU) and Government College University Lahore (GCU) Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi along with teachers visited Mazar-e-Iqbal and laid wreaths and offered Fateha there

According to PU spokesman here on Wednesday, the VC paid rich homage to Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal while noting down comments in the visitors log.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor said, "Iqbal Day is actually a day of accountability for us. We should think whether we have understood the teachings of Allama Iqbal in true spirit or have we followed it in a correct manner?", adding that it was necessary to benefit from the teachings of Allama Iqbal.

The VC said that Iqbal's philosophy was a beacon for the youth. 'Shaheen' in Iqbal's poetry was not just a poetic term but Allama Iqbal wanted to see these qualities in the youth. "We are proud that Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal had been student of Government College University (GCU) and University of the Punjab (PU)," he mentioned.

