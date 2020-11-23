UrduPoint.com
Prof. Atta Elected Chairman Of Kidney Foundation Board

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Prof. Atta elected chairman of Kidney Foundation board

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman has been elected as chairman of the Board of The Kidney Foundation for a three-year term here on Monday.

Spokesman of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi said that during a meeting of the board of directors of the foundation, Prof. S.A. Jafar Naqvi had proposed the appointment of Prof. Rahman as chairman. The proposal was unanimously adopted in the meeting, the spokesman said.

Prof. Atta-ur Rahman is currently serving as Chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology, Vice Chairman on Prime Minister's Task Force on Technology Driven Knowledge Economy, and Co-Chair, Task Force on Information Technology.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prof.

Atta-ur-Rahman obtained his Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Cambridge University (1968). He has 1232 publications in several fields of organic chemistry including 771 research publications, 45 international patents, 70 chapters in books and, 346 books published largely by major U.S. and European presses. He is the Editor-in-Chief of eight European Chemistry journals.

The professor has also been accolade with various international prestigious awards like the UNESCO Science prize, FRS, Friendship Award of China, and many others.

Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman is the most decorated scientist of Pakistan having won four civil awards by the government of Pakistan, including Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (1983), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (1991), Hilal-i-Imtiaz (1998), and the highest national civil award Nishan-i-Imtiaz (2002).

