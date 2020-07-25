UrduPoint.com
Prof. Atta Inaugurates Research Centre After His Name In China

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 02:39 PM

Hunan University of Chinese Medicines (HUCM) has established “Academician Professor Atta-ur-Rahman One Belt and One Road TCM Research Center” to honor Pakistan’s scholar Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman.   

Changsha: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2020) Renowned Pakistan’s scholar Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman inaugurated a research centre established by Hunan University of Chinese Medicines (HUCM) to honor him here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Prof. Dr. Atta ur Rehman shared his picture with other Chinese officials while inaugurating the Research Centre, with a caption: “A major research Center established in my name in Changsha, Hunan, China,”.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary also accompanied the Professor on the occasion.

HUCM established the centre: “Academician Professor Atta-ur-Rahman One Belt and One Road TCM Research Center,”.

The HUCM is one of the largest public sector universities of China,recognized internationally for excellence and quality of research. The University also has a large number of foreign students, including 500 Pakistan scholars.

Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman obtained his Ph.D.in organic chemistry from Cambridge University (1968).

He has 1232 publications in several fields of organic chemistry including 771 research publications, 45 international patents, 70 chapters in books and, 341 books published largely by major U.S.and European presses.

