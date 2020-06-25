Prof Atta to address before Prime Minster of Sri Lanka at OPA Conference on June 27

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman of the Prime Ministers National Task Force on Science and Technology Prof. Dr. Atta ur Rahman will give the keynote address before the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka at the inauguration of the 33rd Annual Conference of the Organisation of Professional Associations of Sri Lanka (OPA) to be held on June 27.

The spokesman of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi said on Thursday that OPA was a powerful professional body where all professionals in Sri Lanka were represented under one umbrella organization.

This year, the theme of the 33rd annual conference is "Bounce Back – Disasters Are Opportunities," which is highly pertinent not only to Sri Lanka but also for all other countries, big or small, affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prof. Rahman is well known internationally and has been specially invited by the Sri Lanka government to deliver the keynote address in the presence of the two Prime Ministers.

In January this year, he received the highest Award from President Xi Jinping Aof China, the International Science and Technology Collaboration Award, for developing strong scientific collaborations with China.

Prof. Rahman is the first scientist from the Muslim world to have won the prestigious UNESCO Science prize (1999) in the 35-year-old history of the Prize.