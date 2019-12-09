Prof. Atta to get highest scientific award of China

Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman, Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology will receive "China International Science and Technology Cooperation Award -2020" at the Great Peoples Hall, Beijing on January 7

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman, Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology will receive "China International Science and Technology Cooperation Award -2020" at the Great Peoples Hall, Beijing on January 7.

A spokesman of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karach here on Monday said this highest scientific award of China is being conferred upon the Pakistani scientist in recognition of his exceptional contributions in the field of chemistry.

The prestigious international award was said to be previously given to several leading scientists of the world including the Nobel Laureates, Dr. Carlo Rubbia (Nobel prize in physics, 1984) and Dr. Zhores I. Alferov (Nobel Prize in physics, 2000).