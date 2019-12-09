UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prof. Atta To Get Highest Scientific Award Of China

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:39 PM

Prof. Atta to get highest scientific award of China

Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman, Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology will receive "China International Science and Technology Cooperation Award -2020" at the Great Peoples Hall, Beijing on January 7

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Prof. Atta-ur-Rahman, Chairman, Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology will receive "China International Science and Technology Cooperation Award -2020" at the Great Peoples Hall, Beijing on January 7.

A spokesman of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karach here on Monday said this highest scientific award of China is being conferred upon the Pakistani scientist in recognition of his exceptional contributions in the field of chemistry.

The prestigious international award was said to be previously given to several leading scientists of the world including the Nobel Laureates, Dr. Carlo Rubbia (Nobel prize in physics, 1984) and Dr. Zhores I. Alferov (Nobel Prize in physics, 2000).

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Technology China Beijing January

Recent Stories

4 minutes ago

UAE President appoints new FNC Secretary-General

11 minutes ago

Dubai Police receives Japanese Police Delegation

11 minutes ago

Despite rise in literacy in Pakistan, only 1 in 5 ..

15 minutes ago

Prime Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s first S&T ..

17 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board removes 1739 tonnes wa ..

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.