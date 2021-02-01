Prof Ayaz assumes duties as VP Academics IIUI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Prof Dr Ayaz Afsar assumed his duties on Monday as Vice President Academics at the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI).

According to IIUI, earlier, Prof Afsar was serving as Dean of the Faculty of Languages and Literature.

He has also served as Chairman Department of English for 3 years. He also is the founder and Editor of Journal of Contemporary Poetics of the Department of English.

Prof Afsar did his M.Phil in Applied Linguistics (2000) and PhD in English Literature (2004) from the University of Manchester in the UK.

He did post-doc from the University of Manchester (2012) and another post-doc from the University of Birmingham in the UK (2014).

He has also taught in those universities during his stay in the UK and did his BA (Hons) and MA English from the University of Karachi.

He is internationally recognized for interdisciplinary research in Biblical and Quranic literary narrative discourse.

Prof Afsar written widely in interdisciplinary areas combining classics, theory, cultural identity, language, linguistics, stylistics and narrative studies. He has got a long series of journal articles to his credit published in peer-reviewed journals internationally.

Prof Afsar also presented his readings in Manchester (UK), Birmingham (UK), Hong Kong (China), North Carolina (USA) and numerous other international fora. He has also authored two books. He has had several overseas fellowships and editorial positions.