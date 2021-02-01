UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prof Ayaz Assumes Duties As VP Academics IIUI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Prof Ayaz assumes duties as VP Academics IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Prof Dr Ayaz Afsar assumed his duties on Monday as Vice President Academics at the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI).

According to IIUI, earlier, Prof Afsar was serving as Dean of the Faculty of Languages and Literature.

He has also served as Chairman Department of English for 3 years. He also is the founder and Editor of Journal of Contemporary Poetics of the Department of English.

Prof Afsar did his M.Phil in Applied Linguistics (2000) and PhD in English Literature (2004) from the University of Manchester in the UK.

He did post-doc from the University of Manchester (2012) and another post-doc from the University of Birmingham in the UK (2014).

He has also taught in those universities during his stay in the UK and did his BA (Hons) and MA English from the University of Karachi.

He is internationally recognized for interdisciplinary research in Biblical and Quranic literary narrative discourse.

Prof Afsar written widely in interdisciplinary areas combining classics, theory, cultural identity, language, linguistics, stylistics and narrative studies. He has got a long series of journal articles to his credit published in peer-reviewed journals internationally.

Prof Afsar also presented his readings in Manchester (UK), Birmingham (UK), Hong Kong (China), North Carolina (USA) and numerous other international fora. He has also authored two books. He has had several overseas fellowships and editorial positions.

Related Topics

Karachi USA Islamabad China Hong Kong Manchester Birmingham United Kingdom International Islamic University From

Recent Stories

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

11 minutes ago

UAE condemns terror attack in Mogadishu

41 minutes ago

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on PM Imran K ..

43 minutes ago

Sports competitions to be held in SBBU Nawabshah f ..

10 minutes ago

1488 outlaws held with contraband in January

10 minutes ago

Pesco conducts nighttime operation in Mardan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.