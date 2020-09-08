Prof Bhai Khan Shar appointed as Acting VC SABS University of Art, Design & Heritage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Government on Tuesday appointed Prof Dr Bhai Khan Shar as Acting Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritage, Jamshoro.

According to a notification, the Chief Minister Sindh has appointed Prof. Bhai Khan Shar as Acting Vice Chancellor Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritage till appointment of regular Vice Chancellor through Search Committee.