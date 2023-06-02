Prof Butt stresses for Kashmir settlement through dialogue process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has said that the Kashmir dispute was the main cause of tension between Pakistan and India and the two countries should resolve it through a peaceful dialogue process.

According to Kashmir media service, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar on Friday said, war is no option which only brings destruction and which should never happen but in the presence of conflicts and tense situations, anything can happen.

The APHC leader said everything can be achieved peacefully through the dialogue process. He maintained that the leaderships of Pakistan and India have to act wisely for a better future of the people of South Asia in particular and for the whole world in general, as there is a desire for peace but peace cannot be achieved in a vacuum and in the presence of conflicts.

So, he added, the leaderships of Pakistan and India should sit together and find an amicable solution to the lingering Kashmir dispute.