Prof. Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi Appointed Dean Of Crop Protection At Sindh Agriculture University
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved the appointment of Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, a meritorious Professor at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) as the new Dean of the Faculty of Crop Protection at SAU Tandojam.
The appointment will be effective for a term of three years.
The SAU spokesperson informed that with a distinguished academic career spanning over 27 years, Prof. Dr. Lodhi was widely recognized for his contributions to teaching, research and academic leadership in the field of plant protection.
He currently holds the highest academic rank of meritorious Professor (BPS-22) at the university.
Throughout his tenure at SAU, Dr. Lodhi has served in key academic and administrative roles including as Chairman, Director Quality Enhancement Cell and Director Advanced Studies. He has also led and contributed to research initiatives funded by national bodies such as the Higher education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) and Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC).
