Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq assumed the charge as Vice Chancellor of University of Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir assumed the charge as the first Vice Chancellor of the University of Gwadar on Friday, 29th October.

Earlier, Governor of Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha has appointed Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Gwadar on 25th October, 2021. He thanked Governor Balochistan for appointing him as Vice Chancellor of Gwadar University and assured that he would use all his abilities and experiences for the development of Gwadar University and promotion of higher education in the region.

Dr. Sabir's professional, academic and administrative experience spans upon more than 40 years. He served as the first and founder vice chancellor of University of Turbat from May, 2013 to March, 2021 and University of Turbat accomplished many milestones in a short span of time under his leadership.

He served for around four years in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan as Scholar against Quaid-i-Azam Chair in urdu and Pakistan Studies and Vice Chairman Department of Asian Languages in University of Jordan Amman at education culture and media coordinator of the Pakistan Embassy in Jordan.

He also performed as Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Dean of Research for Arts faculties, Dean Faculty of Humanities and Education, Director Balochistan Study Centre, and Chairman Faculty of Training and Development Centre in the University of Balochistan, Quetta.

He published several research articles in the journals of national and international repute in USA, Japan, UK, Sweden, Italy, India, Jordan, and Libya.

He is also author of various books. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir presented a number of research papers in the International Conferences in Japan, Germany, Sweden, China, India, and Jordan. Dr. Sabir was also honored with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz from Government of Pakistan on his academic and literary services.