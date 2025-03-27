Prof Dr Amjad Ali Arain Assumes Charge As Vice Chancellor Of GC University Hyderabad
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Professor Dr Amjad Ali Arain has assumed charge as the Vice Chancellor of GC university Hyderabad.
Prof Dr Amjad Ali Arain, a senior faculty member of GC University Hyderabad, previously served as Chairman of the Education Department and Director of the Professional Development Program.
An esteemed education expert, he brings extensive academic and administrative experience to this role.
The university community extends a warm welcome to Professor Dr Arain and looks forward to his leadership in advancing the institution’s academic and research excellence.
Prof Dr Arain has taken charge on order of the Chief Minister and will serve as Vice Chancellor until the appointment of a regular vice chancellor.
