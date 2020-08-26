Prof. Dr. Anwar Figar Hakro appointed In-Charge Dean Arts Faculty Sindh University

Prof Dr. Anwar Figar Hakro, University of Sindh Jamshoro has been appointed as In-Charge Dean of Faculty of Arts of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Prof Dr. Anwar Figar Hakro, University of Sindh Jamshoro has been appointed as In-Charge Dean of Faculty of Arts of the varsity.

According to university spokesman, Prof, Dr. Anwar Figar Hakro Wednesday called on the Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat at his office where he received the appointment order of his new assignment.

The Vice Chancellor congratulated him and hoped that he will play due role in bringing further development in the academic and research activities of the Faculty of Arts.