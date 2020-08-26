UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prof. Dr. Anwar Figar Hakro Appointed In-Charge Dean Arts Faculty Sindh University

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:33 PM

Prof. Dr. Anwar Figar Hakro appointed In-Charge Dean Arts Faculty Sindh University

Prof Dr. Anwar Figar Hakro, University of Sindh Jamshoro has been appointed as In-Charge Dean of Faculty of Arts of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Prof Dr. Anwar Figar Hakro, University of Sindh Jamshoro has been appointed as In-Charge Dean of Faculty of Arts of the varsity.

According to university spokesman, Prof, Dr. Anwar Figar Hakro Wednesday called on the Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat at his office where he received the appointment order of his new assignment.

The Vice Chancellor congratulated him and hoped that he will play due role in bringing further development in the academic and research activities of the Faculty of Arts.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro

Recent Stories

&#039;Teaching in the United Arab Emirates: 10 Les ..

6 minutes ago

ERC continues development initiatives to prevent d ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews post-COVID-19 work pla ..

21 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes new cohort of Emirates Dip ..

21 minutes ago

Jhagra inaugurates Facilitation Center for pension ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister reiterates Pakistan's commitment to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.