Prof. Dr. Arbella Bhutto assumes charge of Vice Chancellor SABS University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto assumed the charge of first permanent Vice-chancellor at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro on Wednesday.

According to the university spokesman, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto was appointed the first permanent Vice Chancellor at SABS University for four years through a notification issued by Sindh Universities and Boards Department.

Former Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan welcomed the newly appointed Vice Chancellor and handed over the charge of the office.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto visited different departments and sections of the university and interacted with employees and faculty members.

The faculty members and employees welcomed the new Vice-Chancellor and considered the appointment as a forward towards the betterment of the university.

Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto has served as Director MUISTD, MUET and did her PhD from England, post doctorate from USA. She has vast experience in the field of research, innovation and management.