Prof Dr Asghar Appointed Dean Faculty Of Sciences At UAF

Fri 01st May 2020 | 06:27 PM

Prof Dr Asghar appointed Dean Faculty of Sciences at UAF

Governor Punjab has appointed Senior Professor of Biochemistry Department Prof Dr Muhammad Asghar Bajwa as Dean Faculty of Sciences for a period of thee-year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) -:Governor Punjab has appointed Senior Professor of Biochemistry Department Prof Dr Muhammad Asghar Bajwa as Dean Faculty of Sciences for a period of thee-year.

Dr Bajwa, who was a senior tenured professor of the varsity, had many distinctions on his credit.

He had vast experience of serving as member of almost all statutory bodies of the varsity. He had produced around 20 PhDs and 90 MPhil under his guidance.

Earlier, he had served as Chairman Biochemistry Department, Dean Faculty of Sciences, member Syndicate, Finance & Planning committee, Affiliation Committee, sports board, and Affiliation Committee etc.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf has congratulated Prof. Dr. Asghar Bajwa on his appointment.

