Professor. Dr. Athar Ata on Wednesday assumed the charge as Vice Chancellor of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Professor. Dr. Athar Ata on Wednesday assumed the charge as Vice Chancellor of Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST).

Professor Dr. Athar Ata is a graduate of Karachi University and under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Iqbal Chaudhry and Prof. Dr.

Ata-ur-Rehman, he completed his PhD, said a spokesperson of the FUUAST.

Dr. Athar also served as a Professor at the University of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman Senate FUUAST A.Q.Khalil welcomed Professor Dr. Athar Ata for assuming charge and assured his full cooperation in discharge of his duties in the University of Urdu.