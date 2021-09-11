UrduPoint.com

Prof Dr Aziz Qureshi Dies Of COVID-19 In LUH

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:40 AM

The Medical Superintendent of Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences Hyderabad Prof Dr Aziz Qureshi died of COVID-19 during treatment in the ward of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) here Friday

He was admitted to the hospital with severe complications earlier this week, a hospital official said.

He told that Dr Lal Muhammad Bux also breathed his last during treatment in the same ward on Friday.

