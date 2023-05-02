UrduPoint.com

Prof Dr Fakhar Ul Islam Appointed Dir Research IPS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Prof Dr Fakhar ul Islam appointed Dir Research IPS

Professor Dr Fakhar ul Islam has been appointed Director of Research and Academic Outreach, Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad and he has assumed the charge of his new responsibilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Professor Dr Fakhar ul islam has been appointed Director of Research and Academic Outreach, Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad and he has assumed the charge of his new responsibilities.

A press release issued here said that Dr Fakhar ul Islam recently retired as Director Pakistan Studies Centre, University of Peshawar. He was the author of 13 books and had published 100 research papers besides having an administrative experience of 35 years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar

Recent Stories

4th Sharjah Advanced Industry Accelerator attracts ..

4th Sharjah Advanced Industry Accelerator attracts over 3,500 applications from ..

3 minutes ago
 US-China Communications 'Pretty Good' Until Balloo ..

US-China Communications 'Pretty Good' Until Balloon Incident - Ambassador

10 minutes ago
 Number of Civilians Killed in Sudan Clashes Rises ..

Number of Civilians Killed in Sudan Clashes Rises to 447 - Doctors' Union

10 minutes ago
 Hollywood writers strike as studio talks collapse

Hollywood writers strike as studio talks collapse

10 minutes ago
 Lucky Cement achieves highest-ever profit

Lucky Cement achieves highest-ever profit

7 minutes ago
 Russia says 'no alternative' to its Karabakh media ..

Russia says 'no alternative' to its Karabakh mediation after US initiative

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.