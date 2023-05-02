Prof Dr Fakhar ul Islam appointed Dir Research IPS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Professor Dr Fakhar ul islam has been appointed Director of Research and Academic Outreach, Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad and he has assumed the charge of his new responsibilities.

A press release issued here said that Dr Fakhar ul Islam recently retired as Director Pakistan Studies Centre, University of Peshawar. He was the author of 13 books and had published 100 research papers besides having an administrative experience of 35 years.