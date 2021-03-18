UrduPoint.com
Prof Dr Gul Majid Assumes Charge Of VC Islamia College Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Prof Dr Gul Majid assumes charge of VC Islamia College Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The newly appointed Vice Chancellor Islamia College Peshawar Prof Dr Gul Majid Khan Thursday assumed charge of his office here on Thursday.

He met with deans, heads of different departments and administrative officers during introductory meeting and urged to work with dedication and honesty for development and prosperity of the institution.

He assured to work in collaboration with the staff to revive the past glory and status of the varsity.

