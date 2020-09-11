UrduPoint.com
Prof Dr Haleem Hasnain Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:21 PM

Prof Dr Haleem Hasnain remembered

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a condolence reference in the memory of Dr Haleemul Hasnain at the city campus here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a condolence reference in the memory of Dr Haleemul Hasnain at the city campus here on Friday.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the condolence reference while former VC Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmed, Prof Dr Muhammad Nawaz and a number of senior UVAS alumni members, senior veterinarians were present while many livestock experts joined through video link including Dr Saher Hasnain daughter of Dr Haleemul Hasnain, Ex-Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr Amir Muhammad, Dr Muhammad Afzal from FAO and paid rich tribute to Dr Haleem's services for the uplift of veterinary profession at national and international level.

Prof Dr Manzoor Ahmad said that Dr Haleem's outstanding services for the uplift of veterinary profession would always be remembered. He added that Dr Haleem had always been working with full dedication and as a member of selection board committee, he selected candidates always on merit and had never compromised on it.

He shared the past memories of Dr Haleem and his contribution for the establishment of UVAS.

Prof Dr Muhammad Nawaz expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Dr Haleem and prayed for his soul and sympathized with the bereaved family.

He mentioned that Dr Haleem was the author of book named "Livestock of Pakistan" in which, he described about the main constraints, issues and facing challenges which impediments in the development of livestock sector in Pakistan.

Dr Saher Hasnain lauded the UVAS for holding condolence references to remember Dr Haleem. "My father always advised us by utilizing your knowledgeand skills play a vital role especially for the betterment of community anddevelopment of the country", she added.

