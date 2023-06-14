UrduPoint.com

Prof Dr Jodat Given Additional Charge Of ED PINS

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023

Prof Dr Jodat given additional charge of ED PINS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has given additional charge of Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Lahore to Professor Dr. Jodat Saleem, Professor of Anaesthesia PGMI/LGH.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, Professor Dr. Jodat Saleem will continue to hold additional charge till the appointment of the new Executive Director PINS.

More Stories From Pakistan

