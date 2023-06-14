Prof Dr Jodat given additional charge of ED PINS

Punjab Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education has given additional charge of Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Lahore to Professor Dr. Jodat Saleem, Professor of Anaesthesia PGMI/LGH

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, Professor Dr. Jodat Saleem will continue to hold additional charge till the appointment of the new Executive Director PINS.