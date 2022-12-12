Prof. Dr Kazi nominated as Chancellor of Isra University

The Board of Directors of Isra Islamic Foundation on Monday nominated Prof. Dr Ghulam Qadir Kazi as Chancellor of Isra University with immediate effect for the period of three years.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The board of Directors of Isra Islamic Foundation on Monday nominated Prof. Dr Ghulam Qadir Kazi as Chancellor of Isra University with immediate effect for the period of three years.

According to the press release, Isra Islamic Foundation (Guarantee) Limited took the decision in compliance with the orders of Sindh High Court passed on December 9, 2022.

The Board of Directors (Council of Management) of Isra Islamic Foundation, composed of the original members that existed prior to 2011, held a meeting on Monday (Dec 12) to take decision in that regard.

Prof. Dr Ghulam Hussain Siddiqui, General Secretary Isra Islamic Foundation, said in a statement that meeting decided to nominate Prof.

Dr Ghulam Qadir Kazi as Chancellor of Isra University for the period of 3 years.

The Board of Directors Meeting 80/2022 of the Isra Islamic Foundation was held at 10:00 AM on Monday, 12 December 2022.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Dr. Ghulamqadir Kazi, Prof. Dr.

Asadullah Kazi, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Husain Siddiqi, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleh Memon and Saleem Kazi while Dr. Nazeer Laghari and Dr. Ameer Bux Channar were absent.

The IIF Board of Directors (Council of Management) resolved that Prof.

Dr. Ghulamqadir Kazi be nominated as the Chancellor of Isra University with immediate effect for a period of three years in accordance with section 7(1) of the Isra University Act, 1997.