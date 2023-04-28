Prof Dr Khalid Saeed appointed as Dean Faculty of Sciences BKU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chancellor Bacha Khan University (BKU) Charsadda has appointed Prof Dr Khalid Saeed as Dean, Faculty of Sciences of the varsity.

A notification issued here by the Higher education Department of KP said that the Governor on the advice of the Chief Minister KP and under Article 105 of the Constitution of Pakistan has appointed Dr Khalid as Dean for three years with immediate effect.