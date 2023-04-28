UrduPoint.com

Prof Dr Khalid Saeed Appointed As Dean Faculty Of Sciences BKU

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Prof Dr Khalid Saeed appointed as Dean Faculty of Sciences BKU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chancellor Bacha Khan University (BKU) Charsadda has appointed Prof Dr Khalid Saeed as Dean, Faculty of Sciences of the varsity.

A notification issued here by the Higher education Department of KP said that the Governor on the advice of the Chief Minister KP and under Article 105 of the Constitution of Pakistan has appointed Dr Khalid as Dean for three years with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Charsadda

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th April 2023

2 hours ago
 FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power P ..

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power Plant activities

10 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Thursday

11 hours ago
 Banking sector driving UAE financial markets follo ..

Banking sector driving UAE financial markets following positive earnings announc ..

11 hours ago
 Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.