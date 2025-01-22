Open Menu

Prof. Dr. Khalil Ur Rehman Khambhati Takes Charge As Acting Vice-Chancellor Sindh University

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Prof. Dr. Khalil ur Rehman Khambhati takes charge as acting Vice-Chancellor Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Pro Vice-Chancellor of Sindh University Laar Campus Badin Prof. Dr. Khalil ur Rehman Khambhati has assumed charge as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Sindh University.

According to the university spokesperson, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor Prof. Emeritus Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro formally handed over the charge to Dr. Khambhati during a simple yet graceful ceremony.

The event was attended by prominent academic and administrative figures including Pro Vice-Chancellor of the main campus Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko, Director of Dr. M.A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry Prof. Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah, Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Nek Muhammad Shaikh, Director of the Institute of business Administration Prof.

Dr. Imam ud din Khoso and Pro Vice-Chancellor of Thatta Campus Prof. Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi, among others.

Following the formal proceedings, Dr. Khambhati and attendees offered a collective prayer. A large number of faculty members and administrative officers extended their congratulations to the new Acting Vice-Chancellor.

After assuming charge, Dr. Khambhati visited the mausoleum of the founding Vice-Chancellor Allama I.I. Kazi, where he laid a floral wreath and offered prayers. Speaking on the occasion, he expressed his commitment to continuing the excellent policies of his predecessor, Dr. Siddique Kalhoro. However, he emphasized stricter financial oversight to ensure the transparent utilization of the university’s resources.

