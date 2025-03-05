Open Menu

Prof Dr. Lubna Zaheer Appointed Chairperson Of Punjab PEMRA Council Of Complaints

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Prof Dr. Lubna Zaheer appointed Chairperson of Punjab PEMRA Council of Complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has appointed Chairperson and members of Pakistan Media Regularity Authority's (PEMRA) Council of Complaints for Punjab province.

According to a notification issued here, Professor Dr. Lubna Zaheer has been appointed Chairperson of the Council. Dr. Lubna Zaheer has currently been serving as a professor in the school of Communication Studies (SCS) at Punjab University. She also holds the position of Chairperson of the Department of Film and Broadcasting (DFB) at the same university.

Dr. Lubna Zaheer previously served as a member of the Council of Complaints for four years, from 2015 to 2019.

Renowned as a columnist, political analyst, and expert in the field of communication, she has made significant contributions in the fields of education, teaching, and research.

She has also represented Pakistan at numerous international conferences on communication and media studies. Her appointment has been widely appreciated by prominent media experts and renowned personalities from the field of mass communication.

In the initial phase, Rashida Suhail and Zahid Maqsood have also been appointed as members of the Council.

