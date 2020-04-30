Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary assumes charge as Coordinator General, COMSTECH

Prominent scientist of Pakistan, Professor Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary has assumed charge as the Coordinator General of COMSTECH on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ):Prominent scientist of Pakistan, Professor Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary has assumed charge as the Coordinator General of COMSTECH on Thursday.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary has been appointed as Coordinator General of COMSTECH by the President of Pakistan , Arif Alvi, who is also the chairman of COMSTECH.

COMSTECH is the only Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) institution chaired by Pakistan.

COMSTECH is the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC which was established by the Third Islamic Summit of OIC held at Makkah, Saudi Arabia in January 1981.

COMSTECH is composed of all the member states of the organization represented by their ministers of science and technology or nominated representatives. The President of Pakistan is the chairman, Prime Minister of Pakistan is the co-chairman and the Coordinator General is the Chief Executive of COMSTECH.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary is a distinguished National Meritorious Professor and Director at International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research).

He is among the most prominent scientists of Pakistan, recognized for his original contributions in the fields of natural products and bioorganic chemistry, said a news release.

He has written and edited 76 books, most of which have been published in USA and Europe. He is also the author of over 1,175 research papers and chapters in top international science journals of the West, as well as 40 US patents. This is by far the largest number of quality publications from any scientist in Pakistan.

He has been among the most cited scientists of Pakistan in last five years with citations exceeding 27,407 (h-Index: 68).

He has served as a visiting faculty in many prestigious universities of the world, including Cornell University (New York), Purdue University (Indiana), Pennsylvania State University (Pennsylvania), Scripps Institution of Oceanography (San Diego, California), The University Rhode Island (Rhode Island) and various top Universities of UK, China, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, and Iran.

Prof. Choudhary has won several national and international awards, such as Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan, Pakistan. Academy of Sciences Gold Medal, National Book Foundation Prize on best book and the Third World Academy of Sciences Young Scientist Prize.

He received the prestigious title of "Distinguished National Professor" from the Higher Education Commission in 2004 and Meritorious Professor by the University of Karachi 2013.

He is a member and fellow of many prestigious societies including Fellow of The Academy of Sciences for the Developing World, Islamic Academy of Sciences, Chemical Society of Pakistan, Royal Society of Chemistry (London) and LEAD-International.

He is also the recipient of the 1st Khawarizmi International Award and Prize from the President of Islamic Republic of Iran, Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Award in Education by the President of Azerbaijan, COMSTECH Award in Chemistry by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and more recently Chinese Academy of Sciences Distinguished Foreign Scientist Award.