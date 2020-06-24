Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb appointed Dean Khyber Medical College

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Renowned laparoscopic surgeon & pioneer of laparoscopic surgery, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Professor Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb has been appointed Dean Khyber Medical College (KMC) for a period of 5 years, announced by the board of Governors MTI KTH /KMC/KCD appointed a for the period of 5 years here on Wednesday.

Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb was currently working as Chief Executive Officer Post Graduate Medical Institute Peshawar since October 2018 till date. He remained Head of the Department of Surgery Khyber Medical College & Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar April 2013 May 2017 and he is In-charge Surgical A Ward Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar.

He graduated from Khyber Medical College Peshawar in 1985 and did FRCS from Royal College of Surgeons, England, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons Glasgow, Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh. He is a gold medalist in anatomy 1st professional examination & 1st position in MBBS 1st professional examination.

He joined KTH as House Officer in 1985 then Senior House Officer and left for higher education in United Kingdom.

He joined Hammersmith Hospital London as Senior House Officer and also worked as Senior House Officer in Edgeware General Hospital Middlesex & Royal Brompton Hospital London.

In 1991 he worked as Registrar in Princess Margaret Hospital Swindon. After that he came back to KTH as senior registrar in 1993 and become assistant professor and associate professor before becoming professor of surgery in 2013.

Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb has a vast experience of general medicine, general surgery, accident & emergency, orthopedic, cardiothoracic surgery, vascular surgery & urology and then he focused on laparoscopic surgery.

He received fellowship in Laparoscopic Surgery and is the member of International Society of Laparoscopic and Minimal Invasive Surgery.

Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb has an excellent academic, research and extra curriculum activities record. He is known for his dignity, honesty and competency.