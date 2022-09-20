Prof. Dr. Masroor assumes additional charge of Gomal University VC

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Prof. Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar has assumed the additional charge of Gomal University Vice Chancellor and sent his joining report to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Governor the other day.

University of Agriculture D.I.Khan Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar was assigned the additional charge of Gomal University VC as the former VC of the varsity was sent on 90 days forced leave by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Governor, who is also the chancellor of Gomal University.

University of Agriculture D.I.Khan Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar had sent his joining report to the acting governor through the Higher education Department Secretary last night.

It worth to be mentioned here that Gomal University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed was sent on forced leave for 3 months by the acting governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the VC showed his inability for implementation of assets distribution between Gomal University and University of Agriculture D.I.Khan.