UrduPoint.com

Prof. Dr. Masroor Assumes Additional Charge Of Gomal University VC

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Prof. Dr. Masroor assumes additional charge of Gomal University VC

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Prof. Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar has assumed the additional charge of Gomal University Vice Chancellor and sent his joining report to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Governor the other day.

University of Agriculture D.I.Khan Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar was assigned the additional charge of Gomal University VC as the former VC of the varsity was sent on 90 days forced leave by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Governor, who is also the chancellor of Gomal University.

University of Agriculture D.I.Khan Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masroor Elahi Babar had sent his joining report to the acting governor through the Higher education Department Secretary last night.

It worth to be mentioned here that Gomal University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed was sent on forced leave for 3 months by the acting governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the VC showed his inability for implementation of assets distribution between Gomal University and University of Agriculture D.I.Khan.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Agriculture Gomal Iftikhar Ahmed

Recent Stories

PM to present today Pakistan's case on issues of i ..

PM to present today Pakistan's case on issues of immediate attention during UNGA ..

32 minutes ago
 Infinix pledges restoration of flood affected area ..

Infinix pledges restoration of flood affected areas via Infinix Flood-Relief Dri ..

34 minutes ago
 Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a Dis ..

Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a District' program

56 minutes ago
 Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional securit ..

Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional security

1 hour ago
 SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orph ..

SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orphan girl

1 hour ago
 Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I mat ..

Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I match against England

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.