Prof. Dr. Muhammad Athar Nadeem assumes office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Prof Dr Muhammad Athar Nadeem has assumed the charge of his office as Dean Faculty of the Agriculture, University of Sargodha He has been appointed as Dean Faculty of Agriculture UoS on the recommendation of the Governor Punjab/Chancellor University of Sargodha.

He has extensive experience in the field of Agronomy, Agricultural Research, and Administration, having supervised the research of several M.Phil and Ph.D students. The academic and administrative staff of the University of Sargodhaextended their heartfelt congratulations on his appointment as Dean Facultyof Agriculture.