Prof Dr Muhammad Javed Of HMC Dies Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 01:00 PM

Prof Dr Muhammad Javed of HMC dies of COVID-19

Prof Mohammad Javed, ENT department Hayatabad Medical Complex HMC) Peshawar, here Saturday lost his battle of life against COVID19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Prof Mohammad Javed, ENT department Hayatabad Medical Complex HMC) Peshawar, here Saturday lost his battle of life against COVID19.

He was tested positive more than a week ago and was put on ventilator in HMC where he died on Saturday morning, Dr Shehzad, hospital director HMC told media.

Prof Javed is the first casualty of COVID19 in KP, where more than a dozen health workers had been tested positive for coronavirus.

He belonged to Tangi Abazai Charsadda district and earned great name among ENT specialists in Peshawar.

