Open Menu

Prof Dr Muhammad Raffique Appointed Dean Of Sciences At UAJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Prof Dr Muhammad Raffique appointed Dean of Sciences at UAJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Friday announced the appointment of Prof Dr Muhammad Raffique as the Dean of the Faculty of Sciences.

According to a press release of the Public Relations Department, UAJK, Prof Dr Raffique, with an extensive background in both academic and administrative realms, brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served UAJK as the Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) and Director of Advanced Studies and Researcher.

In a ceremony, held at the Registrar's Office, Registrar Meritorious Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza formally presented the appointment notification to Prof Dr Raffique.

The event garnered the presence of distinguished Principal Officers, Directors, and Heads of Departments, all of whom expressed their heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed Dean, expressing their optimism for his future endeavours.

Prof Dr Raffique's leadership is anticipated to usher in a new era for the Faculty of Sciences at UAJK. Attendees at the ceremony collectively conveyed their confidence that, with his proven track record, Prof Dr Raffique will play a pivotal role in advancing service delivery standards and elevating the overall quality of education the university provides.

The University community eagerly anticipates witnessing the positive impact of Prof Dr Muhammad Raffique's leadership on the Faculty of Sciences, as he takes on this prestigious role with a vision for academic excellence and innovation.

Related Topics

Education Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event All

Recent Stories

Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

11 minutes ago
 Leaking residential addresses of people particular ..

Leaking residential addresses of people particularly journalists shall not be to ..

2 hours ago
 Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

4 hours ago
 Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case a ..

Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra

4 hours ago
 Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, We ..

Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals

4 hours ago
 UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to re ..

UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy

5 hours ago
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

5 hours ago
 Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for S ..

Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

9 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

18 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan