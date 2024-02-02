Prof Dr Muhammad Raffique Appointed Dean Of Sciences At UAJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Friday announced the appointment of Prof Dr Muhammad Raffique as the Dean of the Faculty of Sciences.
According to a press release of the Public Relations Department, UAJK, Prof Dr Raffique, with an extensive background in both academic and administrative realms, brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served UAJK as the Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) and Director of Advanced Studies and Researcher.
In a ceremony, held at the Registrar's Office, Registrar Meritorious Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza formally presented the appointment notification to Prof Dr Raffique.
The event garnered the presence of distinguished Principal Officers, Directors, and Heads of Departments, all of whom expressed their heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed Dean, expressing their optimism for his future endeavours.
Prof Dr Raffique's leadership is anticipated to usher in a new era for the Faculty of Sciences at UAJK. Attendees at the ceremony collectively conveyed their confidence that, with his proven track record, Prof Dr Raffique will play a pivotal role in advancing service delivery standards and elevating the overall quality of education the university provides.
The University community eagerly anticipates witnessing the positive impact of Prof Dr Muhammad Raffique's leadership on the Faculty of Sciences, as he takes on this prestigious role with a vision for academic excellence and innovation.
Recent Stories
Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer
Leaking residential addresses of people particularly journalists shall not be to ..
Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge
Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra
Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals
UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI urges govt to withdraw hike in fuel prices3 minutes ago
-
President for promoting chess at grassroots levels, organizing tournaments13 minutes ago
-
30 magistrates checking prices in Narowal district daily13 minutes ago
-
SABS sports gala concluded22 minutes ago
-
Police bust three bike-lifter gangs; arrest five22 minutes ago
-
Power suspension for Hattar, Daggar and Mansehra grids notified22 minutes ago
-
Cheques given to 48 Baloch students of IUB22 minutes ago
-
Three-day sports festival held at SBBU22 minutes ago
-
Over 6.8m voters to exercise their right to vote in DG Khan div22 minutes ago
-
NADRA’s officer kidnapped in Islamabad23 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DI Khan handles 793 emergencies in Jan32 minutes ago
-
Medicines donated for hospital32 minutes ago