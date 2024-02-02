Prof Dr Muhammad Raffique appointed Dean of Sciences at UAJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Friday announced the appointment of Prof Dr Muhammad Raffique as the Dean of the Faculty of Sciences.

According to a press release of the Public Relations Department, UAJK, Prof Dr Raffique, with an extensive background in both academic and administrative realms, brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served UAJK as the Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) and Director of Advanced Studies and Researcher.

In a ceremony, held at the Registrar's Office, Registrar Meritorious Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza formally presented the appointment notification to Prof Dr Raffique.

The event garnered the presence of distinguished Principal Officers, Directors, and Heads of Departments, all of whom expressed their heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed Dean, expressing their optimism for his future endeavours.

Prof Dr Raffique's leadership is anticipated to usher in a new era for the Faculty of Sciences at UAJK. Attendees at the ceremony collectively conveyed their confidence that, with his proven track record, Prof Dr Raffique will play a pivotal role in advancing service delivery standards and elevating the overall quality of education the university provides.

The University community eagerly anticipates witnessing the positive impact of Prof Dr Muhammad Raffique's leadership on the Faculty of Sciences, as he takes on this prestigious role with a vision for academic excellence and innovation.