Prof. Dr. Mujeeb U Ddin Memon appoints new VC of SMIU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah appointed Dr Mujeeb-ud-din Memon as Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SIMU) for the period of four years.

Dr.

Mujeeb is the second person who is designated as VC of one of the oldest educational institution of Pakistan "SMIU", which is also an almamater of Quaid e Azam, since it is elevated to the university, said a statement on Saturday.

Dr Mujeeb-ud-din Memon will join his office from August 17, 2020.