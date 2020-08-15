UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prof. Dr. Mujeeb U Ddin Memon Appoints New VC Of SMIU

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Prof. Dr. Mujeeb U Ddin Memon appoints new VC of SMIU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah appointed Dr Mujeeb-ud-din Memon as Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SIMU) for the period of four years.

Dr.

Mujeeb is the second person who is designated as VC of one of the oldest educational institution of Pakistan "SMIU", which is also an almamater of Quaid e Azam, since it is elevated to the university, said a statement on Saturday.

Dr Mujeeb-ud-din Memon will join his office from August 17, 2020.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Quaid E Azam August 2020 Murad Ali Shah From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University holds virtual graduation cere ..

16 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 77,640 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler to address SIARA 2020 during TBHF li ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

1 minute ago

Pillion riding banned in Bajaur amid anti-polio dr ..

1 minute ago

US envoy calls for 'transparent, credible' Beirut ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.