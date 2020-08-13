Prof. Dr Nadeem Khawar selected as chairman of KTH BOG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) board of Governors (BOG) selected a noted Pediatrician of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prof Dr Nadeem Khawar as its chairman.

Prof Dr Nadeem Khawar was the first medical director of KTH after the implementation of Medical Teaching Institute Act 2015. He remained Medical Director from March 25,2015 to June 02,2016.

He served KTH Pediatric Dept as a chairman from 2009 to 2016 and the postgraduate undergraduate training and research work of the department was strengthened during his tenure and patient care was also remained great due to his dynamic skills.

Prof Dr Nadeem Khawar is known for his dignity, honesty and competency. Due to his vast experience and being a part of the institution it would be beneficial for KTH. The function of the institution would be run smoothly and the institution would become once again center of excellence for patient care.

He has remained President of Pakistan Pediatric Association (PPA) and Current Chairman Infectious Disease Group PPA centre.