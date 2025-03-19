Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood Assumed Interim Charge As Rector Of Virtual University
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 08:16 PM
The Board of Governors, Virtual University of Pakistan, has assigned the interim charge of Rector, Virtual University of Pakistan, to Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, Vice-Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Islamabad. He will serve in this role until the appointment of a regular incumbent
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The board of Governors, Virtual University of Pakistan, has assigned the interim charge of Rector, Virtual University of Pakistan, to Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, Vice-Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Islamabad. He will serve in this role until the appointment of a regular incumbent.
This decision follows the completion of the tenure of the former Rector, Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti. The official notification was issued by the Secretary Board of Governors, Registrar Virtual University, Prof Dr Athar Azim Khan.
Dr Nasir Mahmood brings over 25 years of experience in the education sector, excelling in teaching, research, and administration.
He earned his Ph.D. from Tokyo Gakugei University and has completed post-doctoral studies at the University of Leeds and the University of Melbourne. Over the years, he has been involved in more than 60 research projects and has published more than 57 research papers in national and international peer-reviewed journals.
As the Vice-Chancellor of AIOU, Dr Nasir Mahmood has played a crucial role in advancing distance education and implementing modern teaching methodologies to enhance learning outcomes. His leadership will bring valuable insights and strategic direction to Virtual University during this transition period.
Recent Stories
Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration i ..
DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon
Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University
Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment
Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval
Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: Kiyani
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long- ..
Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s indep ..
Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza
Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
Itel Launches Power 70 in Pakistan: Say Goodbye to Battery Anxiety—Sukoon Hai ..
Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon4 minutes ago
-
Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University4 minutes ago
-
Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment4 minutes ago
-
Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval4 minutes ago
-
Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: Kiyani4 minutes ago
-
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long-term results. Khawaj ..30 minutes ago
-
DC inspects public facilitation counters31 minutes ago
-
FDA ‘One Window Counter’ progress reviewed31 minutes ago
-
Tilapia fish seed released into ponds to enjoy feast on degnue larvae31 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead over domestic dispute31 minutes ago
-
Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s independence34 minutes ago
-
Effective IT utilization crucial for enhanced efficiency: MD NPF Rizvi41 minutes ago