Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood Assumed Interim Charge As Rector Of Virtual University

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 08:16 PM

Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University

The Board of Governors, Virtual University of Pakistan, has assigned the interim charge of Rector, Virtual University of Pakistan, to Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, Vice-Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Islamabad. He will serve in this role until the appointment of a regular incumbent

This decision follows the completion of the tenure of the former Rector, Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti. The official notification was issued by the Secretary Board of Governors, Registrar Virtual University, Prof Dr Athar Azim Khan.

Dr Nasir Mahmood brings over 25 years of experience in the education sector, excelling in teaching, research, and administration.

He earned his Ph.D. from Tokyo Gakugei University and has completed post-doctoral studies at the University of Leeds and the University of Melbourne. Over the years, he has been involved in more than 60 research projects and has published more than 57 research papers in national and international peer-reviewed journals.

As the Vice-Chancellor of AIOU, Dr Nasir Mahmood has played a crucial role in advancing distance education and implementing modern teaching methodologies to enhance learning outcomes. His leadership will bring valuable insights and strategic direction to Virtual University during this transition period.

