UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prof. Dr. Noreen Supports Economics Policies Of Govt

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:37 PM

Prof. Dr. Noreen supports economics policies of govt

Associate Professor of Economics department, University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Noreen Mujahid on Friday supported the economics policies of the present government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Associate Professor of Economics department, University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Noreen Mujahid on Friday supported the economics policies of the present government.

This she stated while speaking in a seminar on International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan's economics, said a statement.

The seminar was organized by Finance & Economics department of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU).

Prof. Dr. Noreen Mujahid also discussed various aspects associated with the working of the IMF and performance of the present government.

Prominent business figure and Managing Director, Indus Pharma Zahid Saeed, President, Baluchistan Economics Forum, Sardar Shoukat Popalzai, Assistant Professor, Finance & Economics department, MAJU Dr.Rizwan Ul Hassan and other notables were also present.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan IMF Business Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.