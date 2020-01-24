Prof. Dr. Noreen supports economics policies of govt

Associate Professor of Economics department, University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Noreen Mujahid on Friday supported the economics policies of the present government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Associate Professor of Economics department, University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Noreen Mujahid on Friday supported the economics policies of the present government.

This she stated while speaking in a seminar on International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan's economics, said a statement.

The seminar was organized by Finance & Economics department of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi (MAJU).

Prof. Dr. Noreen Mujahid also discussed various aspects associated with the working of the IMF and performance of the present government.

Prominent business figure and Managing Director, Indus Pharma Zahid Saeed, President, Baluchistan Economics Forum, Sardar Shoukat Popalzai, Assistant Professor, Finance & Economics department, MAJU Dr.Rizwan Ul Hassan and other notables were also present.