Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali takes charge as Pro-VC UET Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali has been made the Pro-Vice chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar for two years.

He assumed charge as acting vice-chancellor of the university on Thursday and chaired a meeting of Deans of Faculties and Heads of Departments aaccording to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Higher education Archives and library Department Notification No. SO (U-1) HE/2-2/2020.

Former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain while welcoming Prof Dr. Qaisar Ali said, with proven academic and outstanding scholarly achievement, Dr. Qaisar Ali will lead UET Peshawar.

He shared the UET Peshawar's achievements during his tenure that included accreditation of major departments, approval of revised Pc 4 of Jalozai Campus and accreditation of major department under the Outcome Based Education.

Prof. Dr. Naeem Khan, the senior most Dean of Faculty of Civil, Chemical and Mining Engineering also appreciated the efforts of Deans Committee which worked day and night in the absence of Acting Vice Chancellor and assured to continue cooperation to the Pro-Vice Chancellor for fulfillment of his duties.

Registrar UET Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Khizar Azam Khan also welcomed the Pro Vice-chancellor and assured full support on behalf of administrative staff. Prof. Dr. Noor Muhammad (Rtd) also congratulated the newly appointed Pro-Vice Chancellor.

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali, spoke his vision that he would be taking concrete steps while keeping singular goal of "facilitation to the students, faculty and administration as per universities rules and regulations".