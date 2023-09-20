Open Menu

Prof. Dr. Qammaruddin Mahar Assumes As Acting VC Of Isra University

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Prof. Dr. Qammaruddin Mahar assumes as acting VC of Isra University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Prof. Dr. Qammaruddin Mahar here on Wednesday took acting charge of the Vice Chancellor of Isra University, Hyderabad. The faculty members and the students gathered to extend their warm greetings to the distinguished academician as he embarked on his new journey to foster the institution's growth and success.

In a heartfelt note to the faculty members, Prof. Dr. Qammaruddin Mahar expressed his unwavering commitment to the University's development. He emphasized that his lifelong dedication to academia had prepared him for this role and his Primary focus would be on enhancing the faculty's capabilities and nurturing the academic growth of students.

He also promised to lead in a new era of educational excellence at Isra University.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Memon, Chief Executive Director, Academics extended a warm welcome to Prof. Dr. Qammaruddin Mahar and conveyed his best wishes to the Acting Vice Chancellor, expressing optimism about the positive impact he will have on the university during his tenure. The faculty members and the students, anticipate the leadership and guidance of Prof. Dr. Qammaruddin Mahar as he embarks on this vital role, with collective aspirations for a brighter and more prosperous future for Isra University, he added.

