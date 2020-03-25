UrduPoint.com
Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed Dies At 93

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 10:56 PM

Pakistan Movement worker, eminent educationist and renowned economist Professor Dr. Rafique Ahmad passed away after protracted illness here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Movement worker, eminent educationist and renowned economist Professor Dr. Rafique Ahmad passed away after protracted illness here on Wednesday. He was 93.

Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed was one of the rare living men who had taken part in the Pakistan movement and was present at the adoption of the historic Pakistan Resolution at the Minto Park in 1940 as a 13 year old boy. He was studying at the Islamia College Lahore when Pakistan came into being. He had the privilege to have met Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a youth. He dedicated, latter part of his life, to turning Pakistan into a welfare state as per the vision of Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal and sayings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and served as the Vice Chairman Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) - a post which he held till his demise.

Prof. Dr. Rafique Ahmed, with a D.Phil from Oxford University England, had served as the vice chancellor of Punjab University and Islamia University Bahawalpur during his prestigious career as a teacher. His teaching career spanned over three and half decades of post-graduate studies besides research at home and abroad.

A celebrated economist, Dr. Ahmad authored seven books on economy of Pakistan and Islamic economics besides penning down over fifty research articles in various national and international journals. He was the Chief Editor of Economic Insight.

Dr. Rafique served as member on the Boards of Governors (BoG) of several universities and research institutions and was member of professional bodies including American Economic Association (AEA) Nashville and Royal Economic Society (RES) London.

