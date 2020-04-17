Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqeem appointed as Acting Dean Khyber Medical College

Noted general and laparoscopic surgeon, Professor Dr Rooh Ul Muqeem appointed as Acting Dean Khyber Medical College (KMC) due to his excellent performance as Medical Director Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Khyber Teaching Hispital (KTH) from June 3, 2016 to February 9, 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Noted general and laparoscopic surgeon, Professor Dr Rooh Ul Muqeem appointed as Acting Dean Khyber Medical College (KMC) due to his excellent performance as Medical Director Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Khyber Teaching Hispital (KTH) from June 3, 2016 to February 9, 2019.

According to a notification of MTI KTH here on Friday, Prof Dr Noorul Iman is relieved after completion of his three years tenure on April 16, 2020 and he will be working as professor of medicine MTI KTH KMC, said a press release.

Dr Muqeem has an excellent academic, research and extra curriculum activities record.

He is equally respected among the faculty and managerial staff due to his services rendered as Medical Director (MD). He is known for his dignity, honesty and competency.

Muqeem graduated from KMC in 1987 and joined KTH as registrar, senior registrar, assistant professor, associate professor and now professor of surgery.

During his tenure as MD, he introduced many reforms as per MTI Act in true letter and spirit.

He firstly improved intensive care services of the hospital specially SICU, MICU & CCU and upgraded the services of accident and emergency department.

In SICU, he introduced intensivist and handed over SICU in under the control of anesthesia department which improved the services of SICU and the death ratio has minimized.

The MICU was directly in control of teaching faculty in-charge professor, assistant Professor & consultant doctors with basic requirement of equipment.

During his tenure as MD, he introduced the institution based practice (IBP) providing with consultant services with reasonable fee structure, which was quoted as model KTH IBP for other MTIs' by provincial government.

As there was no pharmacy service for the IBP consultants specially for surgeon during operations in IBP, he established pharmacy near the main Operation Theater to facilitate the patient for surgery and other admitted patients standardized medicine on subsidized rate.