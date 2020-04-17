UrduPoint.com
Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim Appointed As Acting Dean KMC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:18 PM

A well Known laparoscopic Surgeon, Prof Dr Rooh Ul Muqeem appointed as acting Dean Khyber Medical College due to his excellent performance as Medical Director MTI KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :A well Known laparoscopic Surgeon, Prof Dr Rooh Ul Muqeem appointed as acting Dean Khyber Medical College due to his excellent performance as Medical Director MTI KTH.

A notification dated 17th April 2020 was issued stating that Prof Dr Noor ul Iman was relieved after completion of his three years tenure on 16th April 2020 and he will be working as professor of medicine MTI KTH / KMC.

Prof Dr Muqeem has an excellent academic, research and extra curriculum activities record. He is equally respected among the faculty and managerial staff due to his services rendered as Medical Director. He is known for his dignity, honesty and competency.

Professor Dr Rooh ul Muqim graduated from KMC in 1987. He joined KTH as registrars and remained rent position,including senior registrar, Assistant professor, Associate professor and now professor of surgery.

He has introduced many reforms in MTI Act to make it more effective and efficient working of the institution,besides improving intensive care services of the hospital,particularly SICU, MICU & CCU and emergency services by upgrading them.

He has also introduced the institution based practice providing with consultant services with reasonable fee structure,besides establishing a pharmacy near the main OT, to facilitate the patients.

