UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq Assumes Charge As Acting VC FUUAST

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:59 PM

Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq assumes charge as Acting VC FUUAST

Former Dean, Faculty of Science and Chairperson of the Department of Zoology - Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences & Technology (FUUAST) Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq Thursday assumed the charge as Acting Vice Chancellor of the varsity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Former Dean, Faculty of Science and Chairperson of the Department of Zoology - Federal urdu University of Arts, Sciences & Technology (FUUAST) Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq Thursday assumed the charge as Acting Vice Chancellor of the varsity.

Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq has assumed the charge in accordance with the decision of the 43rd meeting of the Senate of the FUUAST, said a spokesperson of the varsity.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq has appointed Dr. Muhammad Sarim as Registrar, Danish Ehsan as Treasurer and Sharjeel Naveed as Secretary to the FUUAST Vice Chancellor.

After assuming the charge in her meeting with the varsity staff, Dr. Rubina said that students were the assets of the university, therefore, she would first try to improve the standard of education through effective planning.

She expressed the hope that teaching and non-teaching staff would extend full cooperation to the administration for further development of the Institution.

On this occasion, Head of the Faculty of Science, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zahid said that Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq has the honor of the first female Vice Chancellor of the University.

He expressed confidence that Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq would play significant role in research, education and development activities in the varsity. We will fully support Dr. Rubina in her objective, he added.

Dr. Mohammad Sarim, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Zahid, Prof. Dr. Zarina Ali, Dr. Manza Danish, Prof. Mohammad Siddique, Prof. Seema Naz Siddiqui, Dr. Syed Akhlaq Hussain, Syed Gohar Ali, Dr. Farhan Shafiq, Dr. Saima Faraz, Amir Ahmad Farooqi, Khurram Mushtaq, Danish Ehsan, Sharjeel Naveed, Haseeb Zahid, Danish Ali, Adeel Sabir, teachers and a large number of non-teaching staff were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Senate Technology Education Turkish Lira Federal Urdu University

Recent Stories

Sharjah’s EPAA centres welcomes 57,000 visitors ..

15 minutes ago

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

24 minutes ago

Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of ..

44 minutes ago

Poland proposes billion-euro EU fund for Belarus

39 seconds ago

Hong Kong shares close well down

40 seconds ago

TCP asked to start importing wheat for strategist ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.