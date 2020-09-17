Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq assumes charge as Acting VC FUUAST

Former Dean, Faculty of Science and Chairperson of the Department of Zoology - Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences & Technology (FUUAST) Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq Thursday assumed the charge as Acting Vice Chancellor of the varsity

Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq has assumed the charge in accordance with the decision of the 43rd meeting of the Senate of the FUUAST, said a spokesperson of the varsity.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq has appointed Dr. Muhammad Sarim as Registrar, Danish Ehsan as Treasurer and Sharjeel Naveed as Secretary to the FUUAST Vice Chancellor.

After assuming the charge in her meeting with the varsity staff, Dr. Rubina said that students were the assets of the university, therefore, she would first try to improve the standard of education through effective planning.

She expressed the hope that teaching and non-teaching staff would extend full cooperation to the administration for further development of the Institution.

On this occasion, Head of the Faculty of Science, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zahid said that Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq has the honor of the first female Vice Chancellor of the University.

He expressed confidence that Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq would play significant role in research, education and development activities in the varsity. We will fully support Dr. Rubina in her objective, he added.

Dr. Mohammad Sarim, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Zahid, Prof. Dr. Zarina Ali, Dr. Manza Danish, Prof. Mohammad Siddique, Prof. Seema Naz Siddiqui, Dr. Syed Akhlaq Hussain, Syed Gohar Ali, Dr. Farhan Shafiq, Dr. Saima Faraz, Amir Ahmad Farooqi, Khurram Mushtaq, Danish Ehsan, Sharjeel Naveed, Haseeb Zahid, Danish Ali, Adeel Sabir, teachers and a large number of non-teaching staff were also present on the occasion.