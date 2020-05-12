Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed posted as Wansam College principal

(@FahadShabbir)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Professor Dr Saeed Ahmed has been appointed as Principal Wansam College, says a notification Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed who had been appointed as principal of prestigious educational institution on the directives of vice chancellor Gomal University.

He previously served as Director Institute of Chemical Sciences and he was a lifetime member of Fellow Pakistan Chemical Society.

Besides recipient of the best university teacher and research productivity awards, Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed had 80 international publications to his credit.

Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed in message says that he would work to the best of his capabilities to promote quality education and attain new heights of development for the institution.