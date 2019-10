Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif takes charge as VC Women University

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif has assumed charge of Vice Chancellor Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur here Thursday.

Previously, she was serving in Department of English at Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan.

She has done her PhD in English from Lancaster University, Lancashire England.